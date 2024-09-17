Oakland armed robberies: Police share suspect vehicle photo

article

The Oakland Police Department on Tuesday shared a photo of a car they believe is connected to two armed robberies.

The robberies happened on Sept. 10 and 11. In the most recent robbery, police said a Snap-On delivery driver was unloading near East 12th Street and 51st Avenue at around 10 a.m. An armed suspect entered the back of the delivery van while two other suspects removed property from the vehicle.

Police say these suspects are connected to an armed robbery that happened one day earlier.

The similar incident was reported just before 10:45 a.m. on the 3500 block of MacArthur Boulevard. The same vehicle, a newer model, dark gray, 4-door Dodge Charger with a spoiler and black aftermarket rims.

Snap-on, a tool manufacturer, is putting up a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

No further information about the suspects, the victims, or the crimes committed were immediately available.