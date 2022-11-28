Oakland police to extend crime reduction plan after seeing some success

article

Oakland's Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong announced on Monday the department plans to extend a crime reduction plan through the end of the year. The plan has been credited with reducing homicides in recent months.

Chief Armstrong said the crime plan will expand with a focus on holiday safety strategy.

"You will see a higher presence of officers where we know people come to shop, dine, and enjoy our city. Also, we will remain laser-focused on addressing homicides and shootings in Oakland," said Armstrong.

Since the plan began in late September, OPD said homicides and shootings have declined. Police said in the 60 days before the plan began there were 29 homicides. Since the plan has been in place, the homicide rate has decreased by nearly 50%.

The city also graduated 22 new police officers last month and is set to graduate another 24 in February.