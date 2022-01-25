Oakland police tow 4 vehicles from sideshows with 200-plus cars

Oakland police continue to say they are cracking down on sideshows.

But after they said several hundred people took part in dangerous street racing at locations across the city on Sunday night, the arrests were relatively small.

Out of more than 200 vehicles that Oakland police said were out on the street, officers towed four of them, arrested two people and recovered three firearms.

In a Facebook post, Oakland police said "illegal crackdown activity affects our neighborhoods, businesses, and the quality of life in our community."

Sideshows have led to serious injury, and death of both spectators and participants, police added.

If you have information about illegal sideshows, you can send OPD a tip at the non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.