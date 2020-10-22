Homicide suspect barricaded inside Oakland building with hostage

A homicide suspect in Oakland barricaded himself inside a building with a hostage on Thursday, police said.

The suspect is wanted in connection with two homicides.

Oakland police spokesperson Johnna Watson confirmed that at one point the suspect fired a shot from inside the building, but the hostage was not injured.

The standoff unfolded just before noon in the 1600 block of High Street, near WSS Shoes and Cardenas Market.

"We have had communication on and off with the gunman," Watson said. "Our number one focus is the release of the hostage and a peaceful surrender of the gunman."

Oakland police and the department's tactical negotiations team remained at the scene.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.