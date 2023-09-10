Oakland Pride weekend includes pub crawl and parade

It was a weekend filled with pride events in Oakland.

Saturday more than 100 people took part in the pride bar crawl to support LGBTQ businesses across the city. And Sunday, the pride parade took over the streets.

"It turned out to be a very successful event especially for the first year," said Valentino Carrillo, owner of Que Rico Nightclub. "It's great that everyone has been able to support the different bars, and check out bars they haven't been to as well."

Carillo said pride is a way to celebrate who you are, be with your friends, and not worry about what people think.

State Senator Nancy Skinner posted photos from the parade on social media with Mayor Sheng Thao and other city and state leaders.