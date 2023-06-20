Oakland resident fatally shot while trimming trees in Maxwell Park neighborhood

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed while trimming trees outside his home in the Maxwell Park neighborhood of Oakland.

Police said the victim, identified as David Schneider, was shot at least once Monday evening in the 5000 block of Camden Street at Birdsall Avenue.

After he was shot, he staggered to his next-door neighbor's home where collapsed and died.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. when there is still daylight at that hour, but authorities have not said if there were witnesses.

KTVU obtained surveillance video that showed a white car speeding off in the area and running a stop sign, 40 seconds after a single gunshot is heard.

One neighbor, Brian, said he would see the victim in his yard from time to time.

He said there have been multiple robberies, home break-ins, and speeding in recent years.

Oakland police said Monday's incident may have been a robbery attempt.

Brian also talked about the lack of police presence in the area and the growing concerns of other residents in the neighborhood.

"Everybody’s frustrated about it. We’re all very active on Nextdoor. There’s a lot of frustration especially lately, within the last eight months or so, about the amount of crime that’s happening in Oakland and in particular, in this neighborhood," he said.

Brian has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and the shooting has shaken the community.

Oakland City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins said called the shooting "disgusting."

"Oakland has to take a zero-tolerance approach to this gun violence issue," he said. He added, "There's no way he could have been careful. How are you careful trimming your tree? How are you careful washing your car?"

Jose Dorado, chair of the Maxwell Park Neighborhood Council said, "We just don't know what prompted the shooting. It's just so damn senseless."

He questioned why someone would harm the victim.

"It's not like he had a Rolex on. He's up on a ladder, from what I understand, trimming his trees. What would prompt anybody to shoot him?," Dorado said.