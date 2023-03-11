1 killed in shooting at Oakland care facility: police

A man was shot and killed at a care center early Saturday, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times on the 300 block of MacArthur Boulevard in the Adams Point neighborhood at around 1 a.m., Oakland police said.

The man was pronounced dead there. The Mercury News reported the victim was a 23-year-old man and was in his bed at a long-term care facility located in Adams Point. Police also said they are unsure how long he had been staying at the care center.

Oakland police also said they are searching for two suspects. No description was provided.

The victim was an Oakland resident and his identity is being held while the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.