Oakland resident stops intruder from forcing way into home

An Oakland resident was able to thwart a home invasion robbery on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. 12th Street.

Authorities said the suspect forced the front door of the home open, but the victim was able to use their body to push against the front door, preventing the intruder from entering the home.

The victim called 911 and the suspect fled the scene.

The police department said there is an active investigation into the case.