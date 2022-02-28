Oakland Roots soccer team partners with KTVU Plus

Oakland Roots on Monday announced it is partnering with KTVU Plus to be broadcast on television in English.

KTVU Plus will broadcast all 17 Oakland Roots road games in the 2022 and 2023 USL Championship season.

"The partnership with KTVU Plus is one we are very excited about," said Roots Chief Revenue Officer Steven Powell. "KTVU Plus has strong ties to our city as they are based out of Oakland. The reputation, credibility and community ties make this relationship one that we could not be more proud of."

KTVU Plus coverage area provides an opportunity for over 2.6 million potential viewers across the region to enjoy Roots away games from home. The partnership will also see the collaboration on Roots in the community efforts on Channel 2.

"We are excited to partner with Oakland Roots to televise the "away" games to our Bay Area viewers and expand our relationships with the Oakland communities," said President and General Manager Mellynda Hartel.

The Oakland Roots Sports Club seeks to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sport as a force for social good.

KTVU Plus is the sister station of KTVU Fox 2 and was formally known in the market as KICU ch 36. KTVU Plus airs five hours of news programming a day Monday through Friday as well as entertainment programming throughout the week. KTVU Plus is also the home of KTVU Fox 2 newscasts when they are not airing due to network sports preemptions.