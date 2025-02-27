Oakland school board votes to send layoff notices up to 150 employees

Employees at risk of layoffs include teachers and support staff in the Oakland Unified School District.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted 6 to 1 to send out 150 layoff notices after a months-long battle over tough cuts.

They will go to positions ranging from teachers to tutors.

Critics say these cuts harm students.

The board meeting was procedural yet painful.

By California state law, layoff notices have to be issued by March 15.



The school district said it needs to close a $95 million gap in the budget for the next school year, from 2025 to 2026.

"Angry that I have to be here on a Wednesday night when I can be home working on report cards," said Sara Shepich, a kindergarten teacher at International Community School.

She said every year she faced the possibility of being laid off due to the district's finances.

"I'm not a 30-year teacher in the district," Shepich said. "I've only been here for eight years. If there are going to be cuts, I'm probably going to be cut and newer teachers. I might be on that list."

The district plan also called for a cutback in hours for positions, including community school managers who provide wrap-around services for students with families in need.

A 12-month position could be reduced to 11 months.

"I think it's a little bit conflicted. I understand that the district is in a hard spot. There's a big hole that needs to be filled," said Justin Hinojoza, a community school manager with Frick United Middle School.

Hinojoza said the cuts could have a far-reaching impact.

Even if the reduction is by one month's worth of work, he said it could affect enrollment numbers.

"That's when we do our outreach for families that are still deciding whether to go to an OUSD school, or charter, or private. Do we host school tours, a big welcoming gathering to welcome our 6th graders, build community and get them invested?" said Hinojoza.

Before the vote, school board member Mike Hutchinson said the cuts are necessary to get the district out of state oversight by next summer. A position the district has been in since 2003.

"We will finally regain full local control, which seemed impossible just a few years ago," said Hutchinson. .

"Keep the cuts away from kids. Let's talk about cutting senior leadership," said Shepich,"There's money. They just chose to use it in other places."

Hutchinson said there are no plans for school closures.



The district spokesperson said part of the plan calls for not filling vacant positions, and that if a teacher's postion is cut, that person could be assigned to a different school.

