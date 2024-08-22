Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, police investigating

One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Thursday, police say.

Officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Ney Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations. Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided the victim with medical attention until medical personnel arrived. First responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

As part of their preliminary investigation, police said multiple individuals arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police did not say if there were any arrests or suspect leads.

This is a developing story.

Oakland police investigators at a homicide crime scene on Ney Avenue. Aug. 22, 2024.

