Oakland smoke shop security guard shot multiple times

Two men entered the "It Iz What it Iz Smoke Shop" in Oakland and shot a security guard just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police and reports.

One went behind the counter at the shop in the 2400 block of San Pablo Avenue and pointed a gun, demanding the store employees open the cash register, police said.

The employee complied.

The security guard began walking toward the gunman, who fired his weapon, hitting him.

The two suspects fled the area, making off with cash, according to the East Bay Times.

The security guard was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

