4 arrested in San Jose robbery-turned-homicide

Four people were arrested for the homicide of a robbery victim in San Jose Tuesday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Amelia Sistrunk, 19-year-old Jose Andino, and 36-year-old Daniel Andino for the murder of a victim not yet named. A 17-year-old was also arrested for murder and remains in juvenile custody.

It's unclear if Jose and Daniel Andino are related. KTVU reached out to the San Jose Police Department for clarification and has not heard back.

According to police, the quartet robbed the victim in the 100 block of Saratoga Avenue where they allegedly physically assaulted the victim before shooting him at least once Monday night.

Minutes before midnight, police arrived to the area and found the victim unconscious and not breathing. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspects, who were booked for murder.

Motivation for the murder and the circumstances that led up to the incident are still unclear, police said. It's unclear if they are facing charges related to the robbery.

It also wasn't immediately made known what was taken from the victim. This incident marks San Jose's 25th homicide for 2024.

Jose and Daniel Andino remain in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail with no bail. Sistrunk remains at the Elmwood Correctional Facility, also without bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SJPD's Homicide Unit at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or at 4339@sanjoseca.gov.

Tipsters can also call SJPD at (408) 277-5283.

Anonymous reporting is also available by calling the tipline at (408) 947-STOP. Additionally, tipsters who provide a tip to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.