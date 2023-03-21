Oakland still grappling with ransomware attck

After a ransomware attack, the city of Oakland hopes its computer systems could finally return to normal next month.



The attack – first reported on Feb. 8 – snarled some police services including the 311 phone system and the parking citation assistance center

The city has said the hackers have access to employee data going back at least 12-years.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Mayor Sheng Thao said on Monday. "We are working closely with the FBI and OPD.. We have an amazing staff of folks in the city and they are doing their best to get all our systems back online."

Thao said she hoped all services would be restored in two weeks, but she said the same thing on March 7 in an interview with KTVU.

The mayor said that anyone whose data may have been compromised will be offered a year of free credit monitoring.