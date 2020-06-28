Oakland students 3D print face shields and donate them to hospitals

Madison Park Academy students created more than 700 face shields to donate to hospitals across the country amid to Covid-19 pandemic.

High school students in Tawana Guillaume's engineering pathway have created hundreds of face shields on 3D printers as part of a group called 3D Printing Friends.

The group donated the printed face shields to numerous hospitals including Alta Bates in Berkeley, St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco, Mt. Sinai in New York City and Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, among others.

According to the Oakland Unified School District, 3D Printing Friends has donated over 5,100 shields to date, and the students of Madison Park Academy cleaned and packaged most of them.

"Our students have been working through extremely challenging circumstances, but that hasn't dampened their dedication or their brilliance," said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, adding how commendable the students' devotion is to help those in need in the Bay Area and across the country.

"I applaud Ms. Guillaume and her remarkable young people.", Johnson-Trammell said.

The project is set to continue through the summer.