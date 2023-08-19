Oakland: Suspect arrested in 1 of 3 shootings that saw 4 killed

An arrest has been made in one of the shootings on an exceptionally tragic and deadly day in Oakland.

On July 19, four people were killed in three separate shootings throughout Oakland. One of those shootings left Nicole Marcy dead in the 1200 block of 18th Ave. near International Boulevard around 5 a.m. Authorities have charged Victor Sledge in her death.

When officers found Marcy, she was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.

Police said another victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials did not provide an update on this victim.

The 36-year-old has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and violating terms of probation.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 9 and remains at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Three others were killed in various shootings throughout the day on July 19.

A man was found shot to death in a Jaguar around 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 106th Ave. Earlier that day, a man and woman were found shot to death at a residence in the 1100 block of 89th Ave. in Oakland's Highland neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about Marcy's killing or the other shootings is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.