Oakland teacher is raising money to bring 'phenomenal' 5th graders to speak at a conference in Philadelphia

An East Oakland teacher is hoping to give a group of bright fifth graders a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to travel across the country to speak at an annual conference on education.

Longtime teacher Laurence Tan said his students at Oakland Academy of Knowledge were selected to present their research at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) 2024 Conference in Philadelphia next month as part of the event’s Presidential Sessions.

He’s launched a GoFundMe to bring a group of 13 students to the conference.

Through established classroom curriculum, as well as supplemental programs, like reading groups and after-school projects, Tan’s students have been studying the quality of education in inner city environments and the critical needs of marginalized students who are Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC).

He said the kids have drawn from the Oakland Unified School District’s (OUSD) Reparations for Black Students Resolution, using the initiative as a lens into how educators can create a more equitable landscape for BIPOC students as a whole.

"As fifth graders, as young people, they want to offer their suggestions towards quality of education and reparation movements, and they want to be a part of that conversation and offer their suggestions," Tan told KTVU.

The students have used the Youth Participatory Action Research (YPAR) model, a student-led approach to investigating social justice issues, to gather their information, interviewing not only OUSD officials but reaching even further.

The teacher said while their research has been "The Town-centered," the scope has included schools in Los Angeles as well as those as far away as New Zealand, with its prominent indigenous population.

They’re exploring questions like, "How do you preserve culture and also be effective in schooling?" Tan explained.

He said that his students have been involved in sophisticated, college-level readings as part of their exploration.

"There’s a lot of scaffolding, a lot of support. But 10 and 11-year-olds are able to tackle this kind of work," he shared.

The teacher said that for his students to be able to present their work before a panel of experts and researchers would be an invaluable and empowering experience.

"Validates why we’re learning. It puts learning on another level. They can apply it," he said, "and use their skills in a meaningful way."

It also offered those tasked with developing educational programs an opportunity to hear from the young people for whom they’re creating curricula. On GoFundMe, the teacher said, "Our hope is that this experience SPARKS a transformative movement in education."

Tan's students were excited to share their knowledge but also very enthusiastic about showcasing their city and representing their hometown.

"When you ask about Oakland, there’s more than just negative media coverage that people hear," Tan said. "They’re excited to show and prove and let people know about Oakland."

Beyond the conference, Tan shared that the visit to Philadelphia would be a first for all of the 13 students set to go on the trip.

"It represents many firsts for them," he said on his GoFundMe. "Some have not left California. Many have not even had the opportunity to be on a plane," he noted.

And the teacher said there’s no doubt a trip like this could be life-altering for the kids, setting them on a path for their future. "This could be the game-changer that sends folks down different trajectories," he said.

The money raised would go toward 13 round trip air tickets, lodging at an Airbnb, transportation, as well as food. (Tan was sure to note that he had a group of "growing 5th graders.")

Any of the extra funds raised would be used for sightseeing and other activities to enhance the experience.

The students' role in sharing their research would not end with the trip. The teacher, who's also an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco, Mills College, and Santa Clara University, said when the kids return, they will also be asked to present their findings to college classes and to teacher education courses.

"The students are excited to not only speak truth to power, but show and prove what BIPOC students from East Oakland are capable of," Tan shared. "I know this will be an experience that the participants will not forget."

You can find Tan's "Phenomenal 5th Graders Fly to Philly GoFundMe here.