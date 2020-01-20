Oakland Tech students, 'The Apollos,' behind MLK Day as state holiday

article

A group of Oakland Tech high school students is responsible for Californians recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King as a state holiday.

Oakland Technical High School’s class of 1981 — who called themselves the “The Apollos” because they wanted to reach for the stars — embarked on this mission in their freshman year. At the time, they were upset that there weren't any holidays for leaders of color. And they set out to change that.

They spent the next four years of high school convincing politicians to make California one of the first states in the country to declare Dr. King’s birthday a holiday, following in the footsteps of Illinois, Connecticut and Massachusetts. MLK Day is now a national holiday.

This little-known story was highlighted in a school play written and directed by current members of the Oakland Tech class of 2020, who interviewed some of the original Apollos and created an original script. High school senior Samuel Gettachew was the lead writer and actor, who played Leroy Bradford. The 17-year-old is a civil rights leader in his own right, penning his anti-gun poetry, plays and writings, some of which helped him win the coveted post of 2019 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.

News coverage of the Oakland Tech students creating MLK as a state holiday.

The play takes the audience on a journey of an unruly class of 9th graders taught by a formerly reluctant social studies teacher, Tay McArthur, to a mature body of students who fought alongside their teacher to get the bill passed.

Oakland Tech drama teacher Ena Dallas told the crowd that Angela Wheeler — one of the Apollos — approached her with the idea for the play. When Dallas brought it to her drama class, the students jumped at the opportunity, she said.

Many of the original Apollos and politicians who helped push the bill forward attended the play, which ran Friday to Sunday, at the Tech auditorium.

The current Tech students showed how their Apollo predecesors spent many nights at Oakland City Hall and walking the halls of the Capitol gathering signatures to support their bill, which ended up passing 21-20.

The Apollos convinced State Assemblymember Elihu Harris and State Senator Nicholas Petris to introduce a bill establishing the holiday. Politicians Ron Dellums and Willie Brown also helped.

Eventually, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., signed the bill into law on Sept. 3, 1981.

The state’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated in 1982. In 1986, it became a national holiday.

Samuel Getachew is 2019 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.