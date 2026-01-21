Oakland tenants 'stunned' by lease termination notices after fire

The Brief Displaced residents of a downtown Oakland apartment building say they are facing "greater confusion" after receiving letters terminating their leases just hours after a massive fire swept through the complex. The building's co-owner, Ted Dang, told KTVU that the notice was not intended as a formal eviction, but rather a way to inform tenants of the building’s current uninhabitable status. Legal experts say that despite the fire, California law provides specific protections for renters.



The building, located near Broadway, was engulfed in flames Monday morning. While no serious injuries were reported, the structure has since been red-tagged by city inspectors, leaving longtime residents like Jay Lind wondering if they will ever be allowed to return.

'All leases are hereby terminated'

Lind, who has lived in the building for 12 years, is among dozens of tenants concerned about the legal language used by property ownership following the blaze.

The letter handed to tenants stated: "All leases are hereby terminated. You will receive a full refund of your security deposit after you retrieve your personal belongings from the premises and return all keys."

Legal experts say that despite the fire, California law provides specific protections for renters.

"You can't just terminate a tenancy just because there is a fire in the building," said David Hall, managing attorney with Centro Legal de la Raza.

Hall noted that if the fire is found to be the fault of the landlord, the owner may owe tenants substantial relocation payments until the building is rehabilitated and safe for reentry.

Owner claims move is for safety, not eviction

People try to repair parts of a building in downtown Oakland at 19th Street and Broadway that burned in a three-alarm fire. Jan. 19, 2026

The building's co-owner, Ted Dang, told KTVU that the notice was not intended as a formal eviction, but rather a way to inform tenants of the building’s current uninhabitable status.

Dang, who co-owns the property with a dozen partners, says he is trying to help residents relocate while he works to secure and eventually repair the structure.

Some tenants spoke highly of Dang's management over the years. "I’d just like to see him continue... keep the faith with us," Lind said.

Suspected cause of the blaze

What we don't know:

While fire investigators have not yet released an official cause, several residents told KTVU they suspect the fire may have started in a unit where outside individuals were being brought in.

"People were storing scooters in there and charging the batteries, and a bunch of stolen stuff was being stored in there," said evacuated resident Terry Franklin.

Work crews spent Wednesday boarding up the windows and doors of the charred building.

What's next for residents?

What's next:

Displaced tenants are being granted 30-minute windows through Friday to retrieve their personal belongings. However, access is given by appointment through the on-site property manager.

Affected residents are currently consulting with Centro Legal de la Raza to determine their next legal steps regarding their right to return once repairs are completed.

