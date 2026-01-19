3-alarm fire breaks out at residential building in Downtown Oakland

The Brief A three-alarm blaze broke out at a residential building located at 19th Street and Broadway in Oakland about 7 a.m. Bay Area hip hop legend Mistah F.A.B. owns the Dope Era clothing store located on the first floor of the building. The fire was brought under control by about 8:40 a.m. Some patients – including one firefighter – were evaluated at the scene, with three people being taken to a hospital.



A three-alarm blaze broke out at a residential building in Downtown Oakland early on Monday morning.

The Oakland Fire Department told KTVU that the fire was first reported at the five-story, 43-unit building – located at 19th Street and Broadway – just before 7:10 a.m.

(Amanda Quintana)

The OFD said at least 60 firefighters were at the scene to combat the blaze, and the building had been evacuated in the interest of safety.

Bay Area hip hop legend Mistah F.A.B. owns the Dope Era clothing store located on the first floor of the building, and told KTVU his brother called him early in the morning to tell him about the fire.

"You could hear the fire alarms going off in the back, and you know, I just… my heart just dropped to the bottom," Mistah F.A.B. said.

Despite the destruction, Mistah F.A.B. said he was thankful that no one was seriously injured in the blaze and that, ultimately, items can be replaced.

"My store is the least of my worries," Mistah F.A.B. said. "I think the most important thing is to make sure that everyone's evacuated safely, that there's no deaths and whoever was affected, that they're okay."

The intersection at 19th Street and Broadway was closed to traffic as firefighters worked to clear the scene, though the OFD noted that the fire was brought under control by about 8:40 a.m.

At least one firefighter had to be evaluated at the scene for a minor injury. (Gregory Grinsell)

The OFD told KTVU that "less than five" patients – including one firefighter – were evaluated at the scene. Three of the patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.