Oakland to close 74 miles of streets to cars, paving way for pedestrians and bicyclists

Cars will soon be banned from 74 miles of Oakland's residential streets during the coronavirus-inpsired shelter-in-place, a move bicycle advocates wish would happen in other cities.

The emergency measure, called “Oakland Slow Streets,” will banish motorized vehicles from 10% of the roadway space in Oakland.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced at a virtual town hall on Thursday that the temporary move is intended to be a boon for people mostly trapped in their homes, and whose only respite comes from trying to take a jaunt outside in their neighborhoods.

The sidewalks have sometimes become so congested that people have veered into the streets to uphold social distancing rules.

“Because of the reduction in car traffic we will be closing off a number of streets, so that bicyclists and pedestrians can spread out and exercise and take in fresh air safely,” Schaaf said.

When exactly the move will take place and how it will be executed has not yet been made public. More is expected in a formal announcement on Friday.

Oakland is not the first city to ban cars from streets.

San Francisco started the movement, which had nothing to do with coronavirus. In January, Market Street in San Francisco became off-limits to cars.

But the shelter-in-place order inspired Oakland to look at the issue more carefully.

Bicyclists and pedestrian advocates on social media cheered the mayor's announcement.

Robert Prinz, education director at Bike East Bay, tweeted: "I'm feeling good for advocating so heavily on expanding Oakland's proposed bike boulevard network in the 2019 bike plan update right about now."

The Twitter account "Walk Bike Berkeley" said this move is "EXACTLY" what they've been asking Berkeley to do and they linked to a petition that more than 200 people have signed.

Others were urging similar closures in New York City and Cambridge, Mass.

