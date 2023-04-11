Oakland to debate ending eviction ban

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to begin debate on a proposal to formally end the city's ban on evictions.

The city's eviction moratorium was first enacted three years ago during the beginning of the pandemic to help people who were struggling to pay their rent.

But many Oakland landlords are now pressuring the city council to end the ban on evictions, now that the worst of the pandemic is over because it can be financially devastating to them, the East Bay Times reported.

They point out Alameda County's own eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire at the end of this month and the state of California ended its COVID state of emergency in February.

Oakland is one of just a few cities in the Bay Area to still have an eviction moratorium in place. Others include Berkeley, San Francisco and San Leandro.