Oakland Unified School District mask mandate ending April 25

The Oakland Unified School District will continue to require indoor masking until Sunday, April 24, school officials announced Friday.

The indoor mask mandate was kept in place due to concerns over a potential surge of COVID cases when the students returned from spring break, according to district officials.

"Fortunately, the numbers within OUSD and countywide have stayed relatively low following spring break," OUSD wrote in a statement.

Indoor masking will be strongly recommended starting Monday, April 25, said the Oakland Unified School District.

The school district will continue to provide COVID testing and vaccines at the schools, officials said.

The state lifted its indoor mask requirements for schools and child care facilities on March 12.