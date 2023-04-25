Oakland Unified teachers vote to authorize strike

Oakland Unified teachers on Tuesday voted in favor of striking over several reasons, including unfair labor practices and wages.

The Oakland Education Association, which is the union representing the city's public school educators, said there is still hope that a walkout can be avoided.

The teachers union said 88% of those who voted, approved of the strike.

Teachers said they took the vote because the district is not bargaining in good faith, however, the educators are ready to listen as talks continue this week.

"We really want to make sure we have every opportunity to listen to their proposals and try to reach an agreement. it's something we can to avoid, but we have the votes to strike if necessary," the union said.

The school district has asked the state public employees relations board to declare the strike illegal.

Teachers said the board has not yet reached a decision.

The school district has not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment.