Surveillance footage obtained by KTVU captures the shooting death of a mother of eight in East Oakland who apparently confronted a carload of teens she suspected of selling marijuana vape pens to one of her children.

Maria Ramos, 33, was fatally shot near the intersection of Hilton Street and Bancroft Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Ramos had just gotten out of her mother's car and apparently released pepper spray into the back seat of a Toyota carrying the suspects, video shows. A witness and a source close to the investigation also corroborate that.

A 16-year-old boy then got out of the Toyota and opened fire, killing Ramos.

The alleged shooter was arrested and is being held at Alameda County Juvenile Hall. His name was withheld because of his age.

Isaiah Gomez, 19, the alleged driver, was charged by Alameda County prosecutors with being an accessory in the case.

The incident began when Ramos and her mother saw the car near their home and suspected the occupants of selling marijuana vape pens to one of Ramos' children, authorities said.

Ramos lived in Los Angeles but was visiting her mother in Oakland.

