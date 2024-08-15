A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firing a gun into an Oakland apartment, striking a sleeping father of two in the head and critically injuring him.

Damon Roberts, 20, was charged in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting at a public housing complex. Authorities allege that a stray bullet fired by Roberts came from one apartment unit and traveled into another, where Run Hua Kuang, 33, was asleep after finishing his shift as a delivery truck driver.

The bullet passed through a wall, the headboard of the bed, and then hit Kuang in the head, coming out of his left eye. He remains on life support.

Neighbors described Kuang and his family as pleasant neighbors.

"He was a good guy. I'd see him when he came in from work," one neighbor, who previously spoke to KTVU, said." I'm teary-eyed now 'cause he was a good guy. I like that family."

Kuang is the sole breadwinner of his family, including his wife of seven years and their two daughters, ages 3 years and 7 months, according to a GoFundMe page created to help support the victim and his family.

He came to the US from Taishan, China in 2005 searching for the American Dream, according to family members.

While authorities have not determined if the shooting was deliberate or accidental, Roberts, a convicted felon, is not supposed to have a firearm.

