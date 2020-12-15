Oakland woman pleads for help in locating dog that went missing during burglary of her home

An Oakland woman has put out a desperate plea for help in the search for her dog, after a burglary of her home led to the disappearance of her beloved pet.

Lyndsey Williams said security footage showed a man breaking into her home on 65th Ave. in the Havenscourt neighborhood on Saturday night. She said he broke her front window to gain access to the property, cutting his hand in the process. He then rummaged through her house and her belongings for some 45 minutes, taking items and leaving a trail of blood through her house from his cut hand.

At one point during the burglary, her 13-year-old Bichon Frise, named Blossom, got out.

Williams said the man then proceeded to go next door and carry out a brazen home invasion of her neighbor’s home. Six people, including three kids, barricaded themselves in a room, while the suspect went through that house, according to Williams.

She said the police arrived just in time as the suspect attempted to get in his car and drive away. He was arrested.

While her possessions and that of her neighbor’s were recovered, her dog has not been seen since.

"The entire tragedy is my dog is a casualty in the whole idiotic failed attempt at a robbery,” Williams told KTVU.

She's studied the video from her home security system over and over again to get clues. She said the playful dog was seen trying to engage with the suspect and then later made several attempts to get back into the home.

“She follows him around for a while, then frolics around running from home to home periodically before coming back to our porch,” the dog owner said. “Finding the door closed, she would run off again and then come back. Until one time she doesn't come back.”

From the security footage that neighbors have also shared, Williams said Blossom was last spotted at the corner of 65th Ave. and Avenal Ave. at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. “I think someone may have picked her up thinking that she was lost, but they have not turned her in yet,” she said, adding that Blossom has a chip, and if she was brought to a shelter, Williams would have been contacted by now.

The Oakland woman has put up posters and taken to social media to get the word out about her missing dog, which she's had since she was a child. She’s also offering a reward for Blossom's safe return.

She says she has received reports of possible sightings, but so far nothing has panned out. Williams also said there have been a couple of very unfortunate attempts by people trying to take advantage of the situation and lure her into a phishing scam to steal personal information.

Nonetheless, Williams has remained steadfast and focused in her efforts to bring Blossom home, looking into all the tips she's received. “This is crunch time,” she said.

Williams noted that someone may have had the best intentions and taken in the animal assuming she was lost. “Now they know she has a home. Bring her to a shelter or to Oakland Animal Services,” she pleaded, saying, “I need to find my dog.”

Williams said her white Bichon Frise has a limp or a hop on her left hind leg. She also described her dog as "VERY friendly" and said she answers to her name. Blossom was last seen wearing a pink collar. Williams asked anyone who has seen the dog to email tips to FindBlossom911@gmail.com or call / text (510) 519-8504.