Oakland woman says someone shot at her as she confronted car thieves

A woman in Oakland said that someone shot at her as she confronted thieves moving stolen cars on her street.

Home security footage shows a white SUV nudging a black Jeep, both of which were stolen, in the upper Dimond neighborhood early on Friday morning.

The woman emerged from her Fruitvale Avenue home and said she yelled at the suspects before there was a burst of gunfire.

SEE ALSO: Ex-SFO employee convicted of murdering coworker's boyfriend after she refused to date him

The woman scurried back inside without getting hurt while the suspects drove off.

