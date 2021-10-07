Oakland Y, La Clinica and Kaiser team up to vaccinate teens

article

The Oakland YMCA is trying to vaccinate teens and their families this weekend, as well as handing out free Target gift cards and the chance to win $100.

The Y is teaming up with La Clinica and Kaiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the patio at 2350 Broadway.

The event is free and walk-ins are welcome.

Boosters are being offered as well as $20 Target gift cards. Five people will also have the chance to win $100.

Advertisement

To learn more and register for a time slot, click here or call (510) 434-5600.