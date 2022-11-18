Oakland youth football team triumphs over adversity and gun violence



A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season and is heading to national championships next month in Florida. Their coach said it's not only their talents on the field that makes them successful, it's their grit in the face of adversity.

He said the young players have dealt with gun violence.

"Rings on me, rights on three. One, two, three," was the unifying chant from Walte' Orr, the president and coach of the Oakland Dynamites and the players, ages 5 to 12.

A national championship ring is in sight for the young athletes.



"I really like to play it because all my friends play it and I like to be on the team," said 9-year-old Harold Thomas III.

The coach said the team's winning season is a testament to the resiliency and grit of the players.



"I'm very proud of them. These kids are fighters and they persevere through a lot," said Orr.

Last year, the father of two players was shot and killed at a park during football practice and many of the boys were there.

In July, there was a shooting at Oakland Tech High School's football field while the Dynamites were playing a home game.

"I can't get it out of my head because it was such a bad moment. A bad moment hard to get it out of my your head," 12-year-old Zion Dysart said

these incidents are reminders of the fight to survive and thrive.

"It gave me motivation to work harder. Sometimes, life is going to get cut short. Make the best out of things," said Zion, "I've lost family members to gun violence and it's something that lives with me every day."

Coach Orr said football is a way to keep these children off the streets and away from violence despite the shootings that have hit close to home.

"Football is not the end all, be all. We try to raise student athletes, give them good values to be successful young men on and off the football field," said Orr,"Even though they're very talented, I also see a potential future doctor and upstanding young men."

"Football is my escape. I'd rather be here and not be involved in gang violence," said Zion.

The coach is trying to raise enough money to bring 90 of these young players to the national championships in Florida in December.

He said it's an opportunity for them to see a world beyond Oakland.

To help the team with donations: https://app.fundyouthsports.com/campaigns/6b672ce6-10d4-4617-94dc-d022014ff3b0



