Oakland zoo reveals strategic conservation plan

The Oakland Zoo on Tuesday unveiled a new multi-year plan to ramp up conservation endeavors.

The plan – the first of its kind in the Oakland Zoo's organization – outlines the zoo's conservation efforts for the next three years. The plan focuses on three specific pillars that outline the zoo's aspirations: species and habitat protection, wildlife trade mitigation, and human-wildlife coexistence.

Zoo officials said in a statement that other wildlife habitats continuously evaluate their conservation impact to reflect changes in climate, the environment, governmental impact and the needs of the communities they support, which inspired the Oakland Zoo to formalize its conservation philosophy and develop its strategic plan.

"Now is the time for bold, transformative action in conservation, both here in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the nation and world. As climate change accelerates, human populations grow, and environmental crises escalate, hesitation is no longer an option," said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dehejia. "We must act decisively, innovate relentlessly, value local knowledge, and refocus our efforts before irreversible damage is done."

Big picture view:

The zoo will focus on human-wildlife coexistence for the first year of its plan. This pillar enables both people and wildlife to thrive in a shared habitat, and will drive the zoo to engage more in habitat connectivity projects to increase wildlife’s ability to move between landscapes, expand recovery programs, strengthen its commitment to conservation partners, invest in habitat restoration efforts and participate in legislative initiatives.

The Oakland Zoo will announce its first human-wildlife coexistence campaign in April. The campaign will kick off with two Earth Day celebrations, the first of which is scheduled for April 19 and will feature a festival with booths from conservation partners and environmental organizations, musical performances, activities and crafts.

The second event – dubbed Earth Day Volunteer Day – will be held April 22 and will invite participants to help clean Arroyo Viejo Creek and enjoy a day at the zoo.

Throughout 2025, the Oakland Zoo will share stories, resources and actionable steps to encourage individuals to collaborate with the zoo. Each focus area will feature a public campaign and specific action items to engage the zoo's guests, staff, volunteers, and the wider community.

"With decades of commitment to wildlife, communities, and the environment, along with our extensive experience, we have built a strong foundation to launch this strategic plan," said Oakland Zoo Vice President of Conservation Amy Gotliffe. "The zoo has refined our values, skills, and resources and is now poised to take focused action on long-term goals and push forward together to create a thriving planet."

Oakland Zoo’s conservation plan will align with the Zoo’s broader strategic plan, which was launched in 2023 and guides initiatives at both the species and program levels.