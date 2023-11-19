Oakland zoo staff checks condor health

Some Oakland zoo staff took a quick trip to Pinnacles National Park Sunday to help perform health check-ups on California condors.

One of Oakland Zoo's hospital keepers, Nikki, is seen on video releasing a condor back into the wild after the bird passed her check-up.

The Oakland zoo was supporting the park's condor rescue team as they screened the condors ahead of their egg-laying season.

A total of three condors were given a check-up and all three received clean bills of health.