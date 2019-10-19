Oakland's Allen Temple Baptist Church holding services to celebrate 100 years

article

Allen Temple Baptist Church will celebrate 100 years in East Oakland with three worship services on Sunday delivered by guest speakers.

The 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. services will be by the Rev. Dr. Marvin McMickle, 12th president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School of Rochester, New York.

The 3 p.m. service will be by the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr., pastor emeritus of Trinity United Church of Christ of Chicago, Illinois.

Allen Temple, at 8501 International Blvd., was organized in 1919 by Reverend J.L. Allen at Seminary Avenue and East 14th Street using 21 borrowed chairs, the church said in a news release.

It now has more than 2,000 members who participate in person or online, as well as a central campus covering a city block that includes senior housing buildings and a family life center, the church said.