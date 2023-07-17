Oakland's eviction moratorium expires

After months of debate, Oakland's eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, making it one of the last remaining cities in the country to lift such tenant protections.

The move follows Alameda County's termination of its public health emergency in April.

As of this past Saturday, evictions can now be enforced in Oakland, marking the end of the city's tenant protection measures. Renters who wish to remain in their homes will need to start paying rent beginning Aug. 1.

Landlords, on the other hand, are legally permitted to request half of the rent by the 15th of the month if rent is due on the first.

Under the new regulations, landlords in Oakland are granted the authority to evict renters or terminate tenancies for any just cause, including non-payment of rent.

The decision to end the moratorium was approved by the Oakland City Council in May, allowing residents to adequately prepare for the upcoming changes.

Many landlords are celebrating this development as a victory, as the lack of rental income in previous months has placed a significant financial strain on them.

Pamela Haile, an Oakland landlord, expressed her concerns about the financial burden she faces due to unpaid rent, stating, "This is my investment. They're in control of it... I still have to pay. My husband has to pay, business tax, insurance... There's no income from the house."

Tenants who receive eviction notices or summonses are reminded to respond within three days to retain the opportunity to present their case. Failure to do so may result in the loss of this opportunity.

Although the eviction moratorium has expired, landlords will now be able to impose late fees once again. However, it is important to note that the moratorium on rent increases remains in effect until July 1 of next year.



