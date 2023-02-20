Expand / Collapse search
Oakland's First African Methodist Episcopal church damaged by fire

By
Published 
Updated 11:57AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Fire damages historic Oakland church

A fire caused extensive damage to the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oakland, which is the city's oldest Black church.

OAKLAND - Oakland firefighters battled a huge fire at First African Methodist Episcopal Church late Sunday night.

There was major damage to the building, which is the oldest Black church in Oakland. It has been red-tagged by authorities, meaning that it is unsafe for use. 

"It's devastating not only for our parishioners but also for the city," said Pastor Rodney Smith. "We have served and educated the community longer than anybody."

The church was founded in 1858, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Fire Department announced that approximately 60 firefighters rushed to put out the flames at the house of worship, near 37th Street and Telegraph Avenue.

The department tweeted video of the church fire, and crews from the ground and on aerial ladders, dousing water on the roof and interior of the building.

Authorities reported no one was injured. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The church feeds 300 people per week, according to Councilwoman Carroll Fife. She said she will work to hopefully keep the free meals available to people.