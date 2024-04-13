Oakland's First Fridays returns after hiatus

Oakland First Fridays was back for the first time in three months.

Because of the forecast for rain last Friday, April 5th, the popular event was moved to April 12.

People were excited about the event's return. They said it's important for Oakland to continue to hold the monthly event that showcases the beauty of the city.

"First Fridays are community. It's the people. It's supporting local businesses," said Lana Anthony of Oakland, who attended the block party with friends.

There were 60 vendors. Most were Oaklanders.

First Fridays focus on art, food and entertainment. Justin Ford, the owner of Oakland's Own, started selling his clothing line at the monthly event in 2015.

"This is highlighting the Canadian geese at Lake Merritt. We also wanted to highlight spring with the cherry blossoms," said Ford.

Ford now owns a brick and mortar store in Oakland.

"This is an incubator, so coming here, meeting other Oaklanders, sharing space also with other artists, it's a spirit of positivity. We're looking to keep it going," said Ford.

A mobile wall inviting people to paint was a popular attraction. The car show was another favorite.

But the event's executive director Shari Godinez said there are changes, including no main stage with live performers,

"We're still struggling financially. We're planning a golf tournament fundraiser in June."

Godinez said the event is funded by donations, grants and sponsors. The money pays for expenses including security and street closures.

"We're still thriving. We still need your business. It's a wonderful event," said Godinez.

Supporters described First Fridays as being the best of Oakland because of its authenticity and embrace of diversity.

"We're just glad that it's here today and what we can do to support these community things going on," said Paris Mason who works in Oakland.

Godinez said it appears there are enough funds to hold First Fridays through the end of the year. Her goal is to expand the event, which now spans six blocks to a total of 9 blocks going towards downtown Oakland.

