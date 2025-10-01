Oakland's Fruitvale district celebrated for Latino history

The Brief The Fruitvale district has been the heart and soul of Oakland’s Latino community since the mid-1900s. Oakland volunteers collecting oral histories from activists to tell the story of the Fruitvale.



Rich with authentic cuisine, lively events, and people from all over the world, the Fruitvale is known as the heart and soul of Oakland’s Latino community.

"Today it represents over 50% of our Latino population," said Visit Oakland’s CEO Peter Gamez.

It’s been the epicenter for Hispanic heritage since the 1950’s, after many were displaced during the construction of the Nimitz freeway.

Keeping history alive through storytelling

Oakland natives like Regina Contreras Chavarin are working to maintain the Latin roots through the Fruitvale History Project, an archive of stories from the activists on the ground.

"There was a lot going on from our corazon, from our souls, that brought us together as a community," she said. "We really felt invincible, no one was going to tell us no because they already had been doing that for generations and we just we weren’t going to accept the norm anymore."

The Fruitvale History Project is run by a group of volunteers who collect interviews with members of the community who experienced historic moments and were a pivotal part of creating the Fruitvale district we see today.

Uplifting Latinos

Organizations like the Unity Council, founded at the height of the civil rights era, were created to uplift the Latino community through culturally relevant services and resources.

"We were able to really deliver those services in the language that people spoke," said Communications Director for the Unity Council Caheri Guitierrez.

Today, Guitierrez said it serves about 11,000 people annually in partnership with organizations like Centro Legal de la Raza and La Clinica.

The Unity Council built developments for housing and economy, like the Fruitvale Public Market, which acts as a business incubator for mom and pop shops.

Jose Flores at Bakery El Sol, who started his business 16 years ago at the market, said the Fruitvale has had its ups and downs, but one thing remains: the people love their authentic Mexican pastries.

He said his traditional tres leches cakes are his bestsellers.

Flores said he believes it’s only up from here for the vibrant community.

And with all the challenges facing the Latino community today, Contreras Chavarin said young people must stay united.

"They need to know that even though they’re young, together, you pull your voices together, you can make change," she said.

The community will come together for the Unity Council’s 30th annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration, which is expected to welcome more than 100,000 people to the Fruitvale.