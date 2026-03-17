Oakland’s 'golden moment': Oscars, Grammys and Olympic wins shift narrative

The Brief Oakland is experiencing a wave of positive recognition following major wins from locals, including an Olympic gold medalist and Oscar winner Ryan Coogler. City leaders and residents say the success highlights Oakland’s long-standing legacy of producing influential talent across sports, music and film. Officials and experts hope continued positive exposure — along with upcoming events like the World Cup — will help shift the city’s national image.



Ryan Coogler opened his Academy Award acceptance speech Sunday with a message that resonated beyond Hollywood.

"I’m from Oakland-Richmond, California, and we can talk a lot," he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

"The narrative has changed. We’re having what we’re calling a golden moment," said Peter Gamez, president and CEO of Visit Oakland.

In recent months, a steady stream of negative headlines about Oakland has been replaced by positive news on a global stage.

Big wins on global stage

What we know:

Oakland native Alysa Liu won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"I’m so lucky to grow up here and still live here today," Liu said at a recent celebration at Oakland City Hall.

Singer Kehlani, also from Oakland, won two Grammys in February for best R&B performance and best R&B song. Coogler added to the momentum with an Oscar for best screenplay.

Mayor Barbara Lee said the city’s recent successes reflect a long-standing reality.

"It feels really hopeful for me, joyful, recognizing I’m the mayor of a city that deserves the best," Lee said. "That deserves joy and deserves to highlight the beauty in our city."

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Legacy of talent

Dig deeper:

Longtime residents say Oakland has always produced nationally and internationally recognized talent, including Sheila E., Tom Hanks, the Pointer Sisters, Joe Morgan, Bill Russell, Marshawn Lynch and Rickey Henderson.

"We have talent in the city," said Noel Gallo, the District 5 representative on the City Council. "You have the [Oakland School for the Arts’] music program down the street, and their students are performing on Broadway. But we don’t talk about that."



Shifting the narrative

Big picture view:

Public relations experts say consistent positive exposure can help reshape public perception.

"When you have a negative perception or a crisis, all it takes is a couple of positive stories to start changing the perception of a brand or an area," said Briana Gallo, an account executive with PRxDigital, a South Bay public relations firm. "It doesn’t happen overnight, but with time and consistency, you can really start to see a shift in perception of a city or a community."

Looking ahead

What's next:

City leaders say they plan to build on the momentum.

"This summer, we’re going to have the World Cup in the Bay Area. We have the Australian team choosing Oakland as their home base," Gamez said.

World Cup matches begin June 13 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.]=

Also of note, Autumn Arkapaw, a Danville native, won an Oscar on March 15 for best cinematography for her work on "Sinners," becoming the first woman to win the award.