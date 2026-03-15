Oakland native Ryan Coogler wins best original screenplay Oscar for ‘Sinners’

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The Brief Oakland native Ryan Coogler took home the best original screenplay Oscar for "Sinners" on Sunday night. The win is Coogler’s first Oscar, and also distinguishes him as the second black writer to win the best original screenplay award. "Sinners" broke records by receiving 16 Oscar nominations, becoming the most nominated film in history.



Oakland’s own Ryan Coogler took home the best original screenplay Oscar for his Jim Crow-era horror film "Sinners" on Sunday night.

A momentous occasion

First win:

The win is Coogler’s first Oscar, and also distinguishes him as the second Black writer to win the best original screenplay award, coming after Jordan Peele and his 2018 win for "Get Out."

"This is an incredible honor. I want to thank my fellow nominees for the gifts that your movies were and your friendship over the past few months," Coogler said at the ceremony.

Record-breaking nominations:

"Sinners" – which Coogler, 39, also directed – broke records earlier in the year by receiving 16 Oscar nominations, surpassing films such as "Titanic" and "La La Land" to become the most nominated film in history.

"Sinners" also received the best original screenplay award at the BAFTAs and the Writers Guild and Critics Choice awards, and earned a nomination at the Golden Globes.

The inspiration

Coogler – who also directed highly acclaimed films such as "Creed," "Black Panther" and "Fruitvale Station" – described "Sinners" as his most personal film.

"I wrote this script for my uncle who passed away 11 years ago," Coogler said in an interview following the film’s nominations. "I got to imagine that he’s listening to some blues music right now to celebrate."