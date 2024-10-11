Marshawn Lynch for Oakland mayor?

Marshawn Lynch, the former Oakland Raider and Cal football star, may be launching a campaign to become the mayor of Oakland.

He hinted – or teased – as much on the podcast, Politickin,' that he co-hosts with Gov. Gavin Newsom and his agent, Doug Hendrickson.

Newsom brought up the idea first, saying he saw Lynch's name on a list of potential future candidates.

Lynch answered that he told someone close to him that it might be a possibility.

And, he was encouraged to run for mayor after he appeared on ESPN's college gameday broadcast at UC Berkeley.

Everyone on the podcast joked about the idea, and Lynch later told Newsom to stop talking about it in public.