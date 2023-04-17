Oakland's pothole blitz could take longer to repair because of winter storms

Oakland city leaders on Monday are expected to give an update on the number of potholes they've filled so far this year.

Heavy rains this winter damaged city streets and it could take a while to make repairs.

As an example, there are a number of potholes, breaks and cracks in the road along the Embarcadero in Jack London Square.

In February, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the start of a "pothole blitz," when the city's Department of Transportation focuses on fixing the roads.

City officials admit that with all the rainfall this winter, it may take longer to fix the problems and the blitz could extend until May.

Residents can report a pothole by calling 311 or by clicking on Oak311.