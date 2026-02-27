A registered nurse and father of two was killed in Oakley earlier this week after a stolen car driven by teenagers slammed into his Tesla following a police chase.

Victim identified

What we know:

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Erwin De La Cruz. De La Cruz was on his way home when the crash occurred. He is survived by his wife, who is also a registered nurse, and their two sons.

Crash details

The backstory:

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24, when an Oakley police officer spotted a stolen vehicle speeding. The officer initiated a pursuit that traveled down Main Street, passing major intersections including Live Oak Avenue and Big Break Road.

According to police, the driver of the stolen Honda drove at excessive speeds throughout the pursuit. A sergeant decided to terminate the chase; however, the collision happened just seconds later.

Related article

Surveillance video captured the Honda with three teen boys inside, running a red light at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Laurel Road.

The Honda broadsided De La Cruz’s Tesla, causing the electric vehicle to burst into flames. A third vehicle was also struck during the collision.

Teens hospitalized

The three teens in the stolen car were hospitalized with major injuries. Investigators said that one occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the Honda was reported stolen from Oakland on February 22. Days later, officers spotted the vehicle in Antioch and Oakley.

The tragedy hit close to home for neighbor Michael Bias, who told KTVU he was crushed to learn the victim was the man who first welcomed him to the neighborhood.

Featured article

Bias voiced his frustration over the circumstances leading to De La Cruz's death.

"If you're chasing somebody, you don't know what's ahead of it," Bias said. "Look what happened."

Other residents echoed those sentiments.

"I would say the high-speed chases don't make sense to me," Rick Reed said. "Get his license plate number and track him down later... Look, the guy lost his life. It’s terrible."

The Oakley Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

Oakley officials called the crash a "senseless incident" and extended their deepest sympathies to the De La Cruz family.