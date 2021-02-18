Superintendent apologizes for inappropriate conduct at Oakley board meeting caught on hot mic

article

The superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District apologized for the cuss words and inappropriate conduct of some board members at a meeting that some parents recorded on Wednesday night without the trustees knowing they were live.

"There were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many," Supt. Greg Hetrick said in an email to KTVU on Thursday. "These comments are not typical and more importantly they are not what the community should expect from our school district. The comments made were not in alignment with our vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community."

What he was referring to were individual recordings of the board meeting that some parents took at home and posted on YouTube, without the board knowing their microphones were live or that the public was listening in. The board had been talking about limiting the time parents could speak during the public comment session and returning back to school in person.

Some of the dialogue went like this:

Lisa Brizendine said: "They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back."

Richie Masadas joked about his brother having a medical marijuana service and the "clientele were parents with kids in school."

Kim Beede said, "Bitch, if you call me out, I'm going to F--- you up," referring to hypothetical parents who might want to attack her in general on the issue of going back to school.

Parent Karen Romero posted one of the versions of the recording, showing ow the board wasn't aware that their microphones were live.

"As parents, we should not tolerate for our representatives to behave in this manner," Romero wrote on YouTube. "Oakley needs a new school board that will stand up for parents and their children."

There is now even a petition to get the school board to resign or be recalled.

The superintendent said he would not make excuses for what happened or why it happened.

"I know that our students deserve better from us," Hetrick wrote. "I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district."