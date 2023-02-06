Oakley woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape, lewd acts with minors

An Oakley woman was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison last week after she pled guilty to lewd acts and statutory rape of minors in 2022, Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office says.

Jennifer Decarlo, 35, pleaded guilty to a total of five counts in court. One count was for meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. Her total sentence is seven years and eight months in prison, the D.A.'s office said in a news release on Monday.

Once released from prison, prosecutors said she will be placed on parole and required to register for life as a sex offender.

Decarlo groomed young boys for sex, according to the D.A.'s office. Initially the case involved one minor, but Oakley police investigated and found two other boys were victims. Decarlo used social media to lure the victims to her home.

"Given the nature of the charges there is nothing that can be done to restore the innocence Jennifer Decarlo stole from these boys. However, we are satisfied knowing that she will serve a significant prison sentence followed by a requirement that she register as a sex offender for the rest of her life," said Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe.

The crimes were committed between January and March 2022, the D.A.'s office said.

