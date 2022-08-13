OC deputy accused of sex assaults on two inmates

An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sex assaults on two women in Orange County Jail.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, was booked Friday in the Santa Ana Jail. He is accused of molesting inmates and showing them pornographic videos while they were in custody at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged groping started in May and occurred multiple times separately with the two inmates, Braun said.

Sheriff's officials became aware of the conduct on Monday and were moving to fire the deputy, she said.