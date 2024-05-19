Officer-involved shooting in San Jose, avoid the area

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries from an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say.

SJPD said officers are in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive investigating after receiving calls about a man actively firing a gun.

No officers were shot. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his firearm was recovered from the scene.

Officials have yet to provide additional information regarding the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.