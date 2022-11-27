Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting

article

A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning.

Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery.

When they arrived on scene, near Central Way and Pittman Rd. they say they found the suspect armed with a gun.

A sheriff's deputy used his K9 in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. In response, the suspect fired his gun.

The deputy returned fire, he hit the suspect, who died from his injuries.

Officials did not provide a description of the suspect or if anything was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.