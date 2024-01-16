Officer Tuan Le: Third suspect charged with murder of Oakland cop appears in court

The third defendant charged with murder in the shooting of an Oakland police officer made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Marquise Cooper, 34, with murder and burglary in the shooting death of Oakland police Officer Tuan Le on Dec. 29. Le was working undercover and responding to a burglary at a cannabis business in Oakland when he was shot and killed.

At Cooper's arraignment on Tuesday, a judge ordered that he remain behind bars without bail. His plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

KTVU also obtained a mugshot of Cooper on Tuesdsay.

Marquise Cooper was charged in connection with the slaying of Oakland cop Officer Tuan Le.

The charges against Cooper do not include a special circumstance, unlike the other two defendants, 27-year-old Mark Sanders and 28-year-old Allen Brown, charged with murder in the case.

Investigators said that Sanders fired the lethal shot that took Le's life. Brown was the alleged getaway driver.

A fourth man, Sebron Russell, faces a burglary charge.