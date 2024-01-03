Two men charged with murder in connection to OPD officer's slaying, D.A. seeks enhancement

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is preparing to review the case against a number of suspects connected to a burglary and shooting that killed Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

On Wednesday, the D.A. formally filed murders charges against two men, one of which is the suspected shooter. Price is seeking a special circumstance alleging he opened fire from a vehicle and that he knew Le was a police officer.

A photo shows 27-year-old Mark Sanders, of Tracy, being arrested early Tuesday at a La Quinta Inn in Livermore. U.S. Marshals and Livermore Police Department turned him over to the Oakland Police Department. They say Sanders is the man who shot and killed one of their own, Officer Le.

If convicted, Sanders could face life in prison without parole.

On December 31, at around 9:30 p.m., 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown, of Chico, was arrested by OPD and members of the Chico Police Department.

At an evening news conference, Interim OPD Chief Darren Allison said the police department worked with D.A. Price's office to formally charge both Sanders and Brown with Le's murder. Brown also faces special circumstances stemming from the allegation shots were fired from a vehicle, meaning he too could face life in prison without parole.

Video shows police and U.S. Marshals arresting 30-year-old Sebron Russell along San Francisco's Embarcadero on New Year's Day. The D.A. has charged Russell for burglary.

Authorities say the men were among several others at the scene of a burglary at a cannabis business near 5th and Embarcadero along Oakland's waterfront. Police sources told KTVU there were at least eight to 10 people involved at the burglary scene.

Allison said police would not release any other names or the number of individuals involved in this case to maintain the integrity of their investigation. "There are additional suspects who we have yet to arrest," Allison said.

Le and a second plainclothes officer were in an unmarked pickup truck pulling into the parking lot when they were shot at.

Sources say Le, behind the wheel, reversed and then drove off in the pickup, only to be chased and shot dead, allegedly by Sanders. The pickup crashed, slightly injuring a second undercover officer in the passenger seat.

Speaking somberly at the news conference, D.A. Price said she met with Officer Le's family and explained the charges to them. She said she wanted to ensure the man who shot Officer Le would spend life in prison and that her office, "will do everything within the confines of our legal power" to make sure that happens. Price said she spoke with Le's wife, mother and other family members.

"I will leverage the full weight of my office against these people who we believe ruthlessly and wantonly murdered an officer of the law, who gave his life to protect our community against those who would do harm onto us," said Price.

In addition, Price thanked the law enforcement agencies involved with the "swift apprehension" of the defendants.

Price said the defendants may face additional charges as more evidence in this case is obtained. Additional defendants are expected to be charged in this ongoing investigation, she said.

Speaking briefly, Mayor Sheng Thao said Oakland would unite and become stronger as the community mourns. She commended the police and the D.A.'s office for how they leaped into action on this case and took swift action to hold those responsible for Le's killing accountable.

KTVU has learned Pittsburg police arrested both Sanders and Russell back in 2021 for breaking into an illegal marijuana grow house. Both were convicted of burglary.

Both avoided jail time, records show, even though sources say Sanders has a juvenile conviction for voluntary manslaughter in an Alameda County killing, originally charged as murder.

KTVU has also learned a third man, convicted in the Pittsburg marijuana case is also being looked at in this Oakland burglary that took the life of Officer Le.

Allison said he was confident the D.A.'s office would prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. He also confirmed Officer Le's handcuffs were used to arrest at least one of the defendants.

KTVU's Crystal Bailey contributed to this report.