Officers find man shot to death in San Jose; first homicide of year

article

A man was shot to death in San Jose, police said, and whoever killed him is on the loose.

This is the first homicide of 2020.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Wednesday about 10:20 p.m. at Clayton Road and Squeri Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, Garcia said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The man's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rack of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

A police officer puts up tape on Clayton Road and Squeri Drive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Jan. 16, 2020

Advertisement

San Jose police investigate a fatal shooting. at Clayton Road and Squeri Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jan. 16, 2020